Dr. Patrick Rowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Rowan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Behavioral Health at Bridgewater762 US Highway 202/206 Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 233-7016
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Rowan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316090087
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rowan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
