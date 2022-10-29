Overview

Dr. Patrick Roth is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.