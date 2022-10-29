See All Neurosurgeons in Oradell, NJ
Dr. Patrick Roth

Neurosurgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Roth is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Roth works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Brain and Spine Center
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Devon Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 29, 2022
    Operated on my herniated disc. Full and total recovery. Feel like I got my life back thanks to Dr Roth's intervention and skill. Ever grateful.
    Jean Kosits — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Roth
    About Dr. Patrick Roth

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760459085
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Medical Center-Boston (Massachusetts)
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
