Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 527-1600
Paoli Hospital255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 527-0404
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1600
MLHC Thoracic Surgery830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 210, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross recently performed robotic surgery on me to remove stage 1 lung cancer. He is wonderful. He has a fabulous "bedside manner". He is kind, patient and has a positive demeanor. His PA and the rest of the staff are also the same. They take time to explain all procedures and are very helpful with scheduling and interfacing with medical insurance.
About Dr. Patrick Ross Jr, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.