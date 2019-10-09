Overview

Dr. Patrick Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Ross works at Saint Francis Cancer Center - Muskogee - Muskogee, OK in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.