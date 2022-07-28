Dr. Patrick Risch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Risch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Risch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Risch works at
Locations
Eye Center594 E Millsap Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 253-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Risch is very kind and professional. He performed surgery on both eyes and I am so pleased with the results. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Risch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1003104498
Education & Certifications
- UT Hamilton Eye Inst
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Risch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Risch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Risch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Risch has seen patients for Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Risch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Risch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Risch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Risch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.