Dr. Patrick Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Richards, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very effective, very efficient doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003089871
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richards speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
