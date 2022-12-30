See All Radiation Oncologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Patrick Richard, MD

Radiation Oncology
Dr. Patrick Richard, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Masters of Public Health, Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Richard works at ROCKY MOUNTAIN CANCER CENTERS - BOULDER in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers - Boulder
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers - Boulder
4715 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Longmont United Hospital

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 30, 2022
The best. He is my hero and has put years back on my life. I came to him with a dire situation and he set out a comprehensive plan to take care of it. He is leading edge and positive and caring. He has also made sure his staff are very considerate and caring and the facility and equipment at the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center is first rate and comfortable.
Bradley Keyser
    About Dr. Patrick Richard, MD

    Radiation Oncology
    English
    1134418890
    Education & Certifications

    Radiation Oncology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
    Masters of Public Health, Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA
    Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Richard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Richard works at ROCKY MOUNTAIN CANCER CENTERS - BOULDER in Boulder, CO.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

