Dr. Patrick Renner, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Renner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Renner works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Urology Inc6707 Powers Blvd Ste 309, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 886-1247
- 2 6305 Powers Blvd Ste 1365, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-4333
-
3
Holistic Psychiatry6115 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 886-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
had hernia surgery 3-5-2020 was back at gym on 3-7-2020 with no problems only walking but had no pain and no problems great job dr renner thanks.
About Dr. Patrick Renner, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992805600
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renner has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Renner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.