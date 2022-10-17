Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Reidy works at
Locations
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC9250 Corkscrew Rd Ste 3, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 514-2225
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC2180 Immokalee Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 514-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with his efficient and caring bedside manner. His staff is very knowledgeable and so happy and friendly and that is a testament to how great Dr Reidy is as a person and boss!
About Dr. Patrick Reidy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, Otolaryngology Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, General Surgery
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Med
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reidy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.