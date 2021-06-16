Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Neurological Institute of NY710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2217
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Awesome, extremely skilled neurosurgeon. Patient, reserved, listens and explains well, invites questions, never rushed, respectful, fun sense of humor. Before surgery I had devastating pain even with heavy duty painkillers. Post surgery I am pain free.
About Dr. Patrick Reid, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1316363666
