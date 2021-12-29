See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Patrick Reid, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Reid works at Maxwell Boev Clinic in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    WNY Neurosurgery
    1445 Portland Ave Ste 304, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 342-7170
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Institute
    2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 340, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 368-6545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Extradural Hemorrhage
Glioma
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulator Implantation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Surgery
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Discectomy
Spinal Internal Fixation
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Tumor Surgery
Spine Deformities
Spondylosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2021
    I am a retired RN. I worked in the OR for 20 years. I know many neurosurgeons. Dr. Reid is absolutely one of the finest neurosurgeon I have met. He is kind, caring and he listens. I would send anyone I know to him. He is truly incredible. I had great results from my surgery. It was the decompression of my ulnar nerve. If you need a neurosurgeon HE IS THE ONE.
    — Dec 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Reid, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Reid, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053323097
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester
    • University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
    • University College London
    • Neurosurgery
