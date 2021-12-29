Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Reid, MD
Dr. Patrick Reid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
WNY Neurosurgery1445 Portland Ave Ste 304, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 342-7170
Neuroscience Institute2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 340, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired RN. I worked in the OR for 20 years. I know many neurosurgeons. Dr. Reid is absolutely one of the finest neurosurgeon I have met. He is kind, caring and he listens. I would send anyone I know to him. He is truly incredible. I had great results from my surgery. It was the decompression of my ulnar nerve. If you need a neurosurgeon HE IS THE ONE.
About Dr. Patrick Reid, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053323097
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
- University College London
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.