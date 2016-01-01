Overview

Dr. Patrick Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.