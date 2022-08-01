Overview

Dr. Patrick Recio, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Recio works at Colorectal Phys & Surg Of PA in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.