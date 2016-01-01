Dr. Patrick Quirke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quirke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Quirke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Quirke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola U
Dr. Quirke works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Quirke, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quirke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quirke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.