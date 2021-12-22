Dr. Patrick Quinn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Quinn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Quinn, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
5
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
good experience. knowledgeable Dr. I am 24 yr. heart patient and 22 years post CABGX6. Moved here and feel lucky to have found him. He doesn't waste a lot of time but he is very thorough if you are prepared . It is not a social visit and a Dr.s time is limited. The next patient feels that their time is important also. I write my questions down so I take up as little of his time as is necessary.
About Dr. Patrick Quinn, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992817910
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia Hospital
- Midwestern University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.