Overview

Dr. Patrick Pritchard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Pritchard works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.