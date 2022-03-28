Dr. Patrick Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Pritchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Pritchard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Locations
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has taken care of my husband the past 3 1/2 years , and has became like family . He is one of the best doctors!! His staff is so sweet & he is very thorough with everything!! Highly recommend!!! I am so thankful that the Lord placed us in his path! He truly saved my husband from being totally paralyzed.
About Dr. Patrick Pritchard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.