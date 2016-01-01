Dr. Patrick Prath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Prath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Prath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Prath works at
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 131, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 276-5200
- Oncology
- English, Thai
- Male
- 1659799708
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
