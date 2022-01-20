See All Allergists & Immunologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Patrick Powers, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Patrick Powers, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.

Dr. Powers works at Allergy Partners, PA in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners, PA
    8485b Bell Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 20, 2022
    Dr. Powers was amazing! He explained everything in detail and took the time to answer all the questions I had. I wish I had visited him years ago and I probably could have avoided some health issues I am dealing with now. Just a genuinely great guy!
    K. M. — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Powers, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497734305
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • Med Collegeof Virginia
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
