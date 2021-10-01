Overview

Dr. Patrick Pieper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Pieper works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.