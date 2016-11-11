Overview

Dr. Patrick Person, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.



Dr. Person works at Patrick R Person DDS PLLC in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.