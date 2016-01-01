Overview

Dr. Patrick Perin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Perin works at Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C. in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.