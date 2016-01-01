Dr. Patrick Perin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Perin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Perin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Perin works at
Locations
Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C.553 Cedar Ln Ste A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-6400
Allergy Partners of NJ, P.C.504 Hamburg Tpke Ste B103, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-6707
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Perin, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093892465
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Univ Hospital
- UMDNJ - The University Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perin works at
Dr. Perin has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perin speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perin.
