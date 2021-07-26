Overview

Dr. Patrick Pellecchia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Pellecchia works at Patrick Pellecchia in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.