Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Parker, DO
Dr. Patrick Parker, DO is an Urology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with SGMC Berrien Campus, SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.
Urological Clinic of Valdosta Asc Inc3294 N OAK STREET EXT, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 241-1188
- SGMC Berrien Campus
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
He really knows urology, he listens when you ask questions. He has high expectations of staff. He will address anything that isn’t up to his expectations. He really is into this to help people.
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
