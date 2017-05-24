Overview

Dr. Patrick Padilla, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Padilla works at Pacific Orthopedics in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.