Dr. Patrick Padilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Padilla, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Pacific Orthopedics351 Santa Fe Dr Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-3130
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Excellent experience and results working with Dr. Padilla, Encinitas Surgery Center and his staff in 2012 and 2017 for knee scope surgery on both knees. Post surgery PT with Melissa, Michelle and Evan was done very well and accelerated recovery. Thanks.
About Dr. Patrick Padilla, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.
