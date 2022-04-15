See All Hand Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Patrick Owens, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Owens works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
  2. 2
    UHealth Tower
    1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr. Owens took the time to explain my medical condition and the pros and cons of having surgery. He did not push for the surgery and let me decide independently. I had a total torn ligament of the right thumb collateral lateral ligament (dominant hand) confirmed with an MRI and physical examination. The injury, after four months, caused minimal pain (2), and I could have lived like that for the rest of my life but had difficulties in some hand movements, like opening a jar. After thoroughly discussing the injury and the surgery with Dr. Owens, considering my age of 50 years old and being active and healthy, I chose to repair the ligament. Although I am only six weeks after the surgery, I can tell that the healing and the recovery are doing very well and that the outcome will be excellent. Dr. Owens is a fantastic doctor who treats his patients as humans and not as a number. He will talk to you until you have no further questions. May God Bless his interpersonal skills & abilities.
    Luiz — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Owens, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972567352
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

