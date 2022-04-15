Overview

Dr. Patrick Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Owens works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.