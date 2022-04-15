Dr. Patrick Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Owens, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth Tower1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Owens took the time to explain my medical condition and the pros and cons of having surgery. He did not push for the surgery and let me decide independently. I had a total torn ligament of the right thumb collateral lateral ligament (dominant hand) confirmed with an MRI and physical examination. The injury, after four months, caused minimal pain (2), and I could have lived like that for the rest of my life but had difficulties in some hand movements, like opening a jar. After thoroughly discussing the injury and the surgery with Dr. Owens, considering my age of 50 years old and being active and healthy, I chose to repair the ligament. Although I am only six weeks after the surgery, I can tell that the healing and the recovery are doing very well and that the outcome will be excellent. Dr. Owens is a fantastic doctor who treats his patients as humans and not as a number. He will talk to you until you have no further questions. May God Bless his interpersonal skills & abilities.
About Dr. Patrick Owens, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Owens speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.