Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Ottuso works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 1955 22nd Ave in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 1955 22nd Ave
    1955 22nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 494-5461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Always timely and thorough!
    About Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1386627867
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini Med Ctr|New York Medical College
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ottuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ottuso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ottuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ottuso works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 1955 22nd Ave in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ottuso’s profile.

    Dr. Ottuso has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottuso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

