Dr. Patrick Onkka, MD
Dr. Patrick Onkka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL.
Dr. Onkka works at
Locations
Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1407235518
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Onkka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onkka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onkka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onkka.
