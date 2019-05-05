Dr. Patrick O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick O'Malley, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick O'Malley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Locations
Folsom Surgery Center1651 Creekside Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 673-1990
Patrick J. O'Malley MD1600 Creekside Dr Ste 2600, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-7121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. O’Malley perform surgery twice on me. The first time was life-threatening surgery. He was the only doctor that could figure out that something was going on internally. H is a fantastic surgeon and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick O'Malley, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Malley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Malley speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.