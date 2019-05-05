Overview

Dr. Patrick O'Malley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. O'Malley works at Folsom Surgery Center in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.