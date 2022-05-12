Overview

Dr. Patrick Oellers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch



Dr. Oellers works at Syracuse Plastic Surgery in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.