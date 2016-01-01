Overview

Dr. Patrick O'Donnell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Kapiolani Medical Specialists in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.