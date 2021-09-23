Dr. Patrick Noud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Noud, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Noud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noud took over my shoulder case after 2 bad surgeries from a different surgeon. He is sooo knowledgeable, caring, and communicative. As an osteoarthritis patient, I have met & experienced many surgeons, BUT none as good (in every category) as Dr. Noud.
About Dr. Patrick Noud, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noud has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Noud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.