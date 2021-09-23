Overview

Dr. Patrick Noud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Noud works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.