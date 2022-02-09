See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD

Neurology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Nolan works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX with other offices in North Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Steiner Ranch
    5145 Rm # 620, North Austin, TX 78732
    ADC Steiner Ranch
    5145 Ranch Road 620 N Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78732

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
Dystonia
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Traumatic Brain Injury
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Leukodystrophy
Loss of Taste
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Patrick Nolan has been my neurologist for several years. My longevity is due to his professionalism and knowledge. I trust his judgement and find him to be very open to my opinions and he treats each one with the upmost respect.
    Cheryl Owen — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841254331
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals, Ann Arbor, MI
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Carle Illinois College of Medicine, Champaign, Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

