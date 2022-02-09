Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Nolan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Steiner Ranch5145 Rm # 620, North Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 901-4018
-
3
ADC Steiner Ranch5145 Ranch Road 620 N Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 901-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nolan?
Dr. Patrick Nolan has been my neurologist for several years. My longevity is due to his professionalism and knowledge. I trust his judgement and find him to be very open to my opinions and he treats each one with the upmost respect.
About Dr. Patrick Nolan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1841254331
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals, Ann Arbor, MI
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Carle Illinois College of Medicine, Champaign, Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan works at
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nolan speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.