Dr. Patrick Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-5645Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 450-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is amazing! He saved my life during an emergency surgery. He explained everything very well and I received excellent care. I highly recommend him! He is the best!
About Dr. Patrick Nguyen, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- UT Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.