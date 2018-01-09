Overview

Dr. Patrick Nemechek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buckeye, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Nemechek works at Nemechek Consultative Medicine, Inc in Buckeye, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.