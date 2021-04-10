Overview

Dr. Patrick Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Murray works at PATRICK C MURRAY MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.