Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.