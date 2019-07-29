Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1560 E Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (586) 573-0248
-
2
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-8900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visits all times
About Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
