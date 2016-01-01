See All Plastic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Murphy works at Patrick Murphy Plastic Surgery in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick Murphy Plastic Surgery
    1855 Plumas St Ste 2, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 470-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Patrick Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235253253
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Santa Clara University
