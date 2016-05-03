See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    311 Camden St Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-2606
  2. 2
    Lone Star Physical Medicine & Rehabilition
    8500 Village Dr Ste 204, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-2606
  3. 3
    Lonestar Physical Medcn and Rehabilitation
    414 Navarro St Ste 816, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-2606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 03, 2016
    i would recommand Dr' Mulroy to any of my family or fri4ends that actually would need the serious nedical attention needed'' as in what specialtes thar mulrioy has experieenced' yes he can be a litttle bit on the edge of the situation' but he would need to personally know your condtion and history before gettng you the care you need.
    Cassandra Jimenez in San Antonio, TX — May 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821086471
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

