Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 311 Camden St Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 222-2606
-
2
Lone Star Physical Medicine & Rehabilition8500 Village Dr Ste 204, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 222-2606
-
3
Lonestar Physical Medcn and Rehabilitation414 Navarro St Ste 816, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 222-2606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulroy?
i would recommand Dr' Mulroy to any of my family or fri4ends that actually would need the serious nedical attention needed'' as in what specialtes thar mulrioy has experieenced' yes he can be a litttle bit on the edge of the situation' but he would need to personally know your condtion and history before gettng you the care you need.
About Dr. Patrick Mulroy, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821086471
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulroy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulroy speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.