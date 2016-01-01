See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Mullin works at USC Perinatal Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Burbank, CA and Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Ob Gyn
    1400 S Grand Ave Ste 805, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-2273
  2. 2
    Paul K Gilbert MD Apc
    39 Congress St Ste 301, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 796-2700
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Burbank - Ob Gyn
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 435, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 845-5802
  4. 4
    Mission Plaza Medical Group
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 380, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 256-1460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mullin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mullin to family and friends

    Dr. Mullin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mullin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255345203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Mullin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.