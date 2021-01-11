See All Plastic Surgeons in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.

Dr. Mullen works at Kootenai Clinic Hand Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kootenai Hand Reconstructive Surgery
    2121 W Ironwood Center Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 625-4680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Dr Mullen is patient and explains everything clearly. My visit was professional and friendly which put me at ease in the face of the personal issue before me..
    — Jan 11, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629069885
    Education & Certifications

    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullen works at Kootenai Clinic Hand Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. View the full address on Dr. Mullen’s profile.

    Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

