Overview

Dr. Patrick Mullen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Mullen works at Kootenai Clinic Hand Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.