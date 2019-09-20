Dr. Patrick Mullen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mullen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Patrick Mullen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Mullen works at
Locations
-
1
West Coast Podiatry Inc6335 N Fresno St Ste 208, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullen?
My visit was worth my drive from Los Banos. I had a great visit. I actually had my ingrown taken care of the day of consultation. I did not need to go back like other offices. I will recommend Dr. Mullen to my friends and family here in my town.
About Dr. Patrick Mullen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194838573
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.