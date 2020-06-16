Overview

Dr. Patrick Mullan, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Mullan works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.