Overview

Dr. Patrick Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Moore Health Care Group in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.