Dr. Patrick Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Patrick Moore25405 Hancock Ave Ste 217, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 477-5700
West Coast Surgical Specialists28078 Baxter Rd Ste 420, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 477-5700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr moore is a highly skilled, talented and educated surgeon’ We had a great experience working with DR Moore- After the needed surgery -he made certain to follow up with us on a daily basis and to answer any and all questions we had. We are very thankful that he is here in the Temecula valley! Thank you DR MOORE for everything!!
About Dr. Patrick Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nw Colon And Rectal Clin Swedish Mc
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- New Hanover Regl Mc
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
