Dr. Patrick Monahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Dominican Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Retinal Diagnostic Center3395 S Bascom Ave Ste 140, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1443
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Dominican Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
I suffered from a retinal hematoma in one eye and put off seeing anyone about it for a couple months thinking that it would clear up on its own, it was like looking through a fishbowl with the same eye. Dr. Monahan gave me a series of antibiotics and was able to restore almost all of my vision except where the scarring occurred. I would have been up a creek had my other eye gone bad. Dr. Monahan and the staff are extremely pleasant, they're very patient and attentive every time I show up. I'm very happy Retinal Diagnostics was recommended by my optometrist.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Tennessee Medical Center|University Tenn
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center|Santa Clara Vly Mc
- University of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Monahan has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Migraine and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
