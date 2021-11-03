See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD

Orthopedics
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Patrick Molligan, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Molligan works at Orthopaedics Hand Center in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Orthopaedic Hand Center
    The Orthopaedic Hand Center
4642 N Loop 289 Ste 219, Lubbock, TX 79416
(806) 795-7762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Nov 03, 2021
    Doctor Molligan did emergency surgery on my son's finger. He did an outstanding job!!! Beautiful finish work and no loss of feeling or motion!
    • Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1669475372
    • Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
