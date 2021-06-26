Dr. Patrick Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Michel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Michel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Michel works at
Locations
Finegold Primary Care5525 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 567-7500
Macneal Hospital Internal Medcn3249 Oak Park Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 783-9100
Mercy Medical Center4321 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60632 Directions (773) 585-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Michel, he learned from the best OB/GYN EVER, his dad. I have been with them since 1986 and will never go anywhere else. The knowledge & l professionalism you won’t get elsewhere. Staff, appointments and waits I don’t mind and have never had an issue with.
About Dr. Patrick Michel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487639514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel works at
Dr. Michel has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.