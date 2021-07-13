Dr. Patrick Meere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Meere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Meere, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
Dr. Meere works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 263-2366
Patrick A Meere MD PC530 1st Ave Ste 5J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2366
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Would def recommend Dr Meere- procedure was smooth and extremely successful Has an excellent technique
About Dr. Patrick Meere, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1942363767
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- McGill Univ Mntreal Gen Hosp
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meere accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meere works at
Dr. Meere has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meere speaks French, German and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Meere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meere.
