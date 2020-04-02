See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Patrick Meehan, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Meehan, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Meehan works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

    Frank S. Baker Center
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-6850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2020
    Excellent patient/provider relationship, listens to all of my questions, and responds quickly to email messages and inquires. Reassuring manner. I look forward to my visits with him and know that he takes good care of me
    About Dr. Patrick Meehan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740492040
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Meehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meehan works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Meehan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meehan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

