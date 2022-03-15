See All Pediatricians in Spanish Fork, UT
Dr. Patrick McVey, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick McVey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. McVey works at Canyon View Pediatrics in Spanish Fork, UT with other offices in Payson, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Canyon View Pediatrics
    325 W Center St, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5417
    Canyon View Pediatrics-Payson
    15 S 1000 E Ste 100, Payson, UT 84651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypertension
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2022
    He was great with my daughter and took the time to make her feel comfortable. He definitely took the time to listen to me.
    About Dr. Patrick McVey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255494084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center|Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
